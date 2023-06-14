Award-Winning Ford Transit Custom Iteration Is All the Modern Nomad Needs: There's a Catch

There are countless camper and RV manufacturers worldwide, but some break away from all the rest. Well, one such crew is Auto-Sleepers, a team from the United Kingdom with a knack for taking Ford Transit Custom vans and transforming them into award-winning adventure machines.
Back in 2022, Auto-Sleepers delivered one of the best and simplest campervan conversions I've ever seen. It was so dang good that it became the winner of the "Campervan Under 5 Meters" award given out by Caravan and Motorhome Club, an association that was formed back in 1907. With that much history behind them, an award given by them has to meet some of the highest criteria around. Time to see what you can get your hands on if you spend at least £67K ($84,500 at current exchange rates) on a fresh unit.
Now, I mentioned that this van is built upon a Ford Transit Custom chassis. This is a base vehicle that's been available in Europe since around 2012 and, since then, has seen countless iterations as mobile homes, cargo-carrying mules, and any other type of use you can think of. This version, however, is all about feeding the needs of mobile adventurers or traveling families. Sure, trips are going to be rather short-term, but with the right mindset and gear, you can stretch the limits of this RV well beyond just a day or two.
From the exterior, you wouldn't think twice that this is a mobile home. Ok, some people would know what to look for and how to decipher what they see, but most of us would assume this is just your average van, maybe one with an awning for shade during little roadside siestas. Even the interior layout, during transit, shows very few signs of a home. I'd call it more of a day lounge, but looks can be deceiving, and that's precisely the case here.
Now, with the roof lifted into position, the Air reveals yet another sleeping space suitable for two guests. With tent canvas walls and windows on three sides, whoever sleeps up here should be enjoying a breath of fresh air or a view of the night sky. Down below, the Air sits in wait with nothing more than a bench suitable for three passengers in transit. Or is it? Again, try and see the Air as one of those habitats that live and breathe based on the principle that looks can be deceiving; that bench is modular and transforms into a bed come nighttime.
Since it's still early in the day, it's time to settle in. To do so, you might set up an outdoor dining set under the protection of an awning, search for firewood, or unload your e-bikes. Yes, e-bikes, because there's plenty of space to do so while the Air is in travel mode. With your campsite starting to take shape, it's time to settle down and get ready for dinner.
One thing I found rather interesting as I explored this Ford Transit iteration was the effect the interior had on my mood. I felt as though I wanted to spend time inside. The Air invites with soft-touch walls and cushions, minimalist cabinetry, and smart use of space. Throw in LED lighting and all the little systems you need to survive in the wild, and you're good to go. Auto-Sleepers even adds a 60 W solar panel and battery. Be sure to check out the list of options for some upgrades.
Sure, it's not some massive RV or motorhome with enough systems and gear to survive for days on end, but with a few upgrades, maybe more solar power and an outdoor shower tent, and you're looking at a solid adventure vehicle alternative which is bound to meet you tailgating and extended weekend needs. The catch is that it's built for the roads in Britain, and that means it's only going to stand as inspiration for adventurers from outside the UK.
Once you and the gang have finally reached that lakeside, vineyard, mountain bike trails, or whatever, it's time to dive in and see all the Air hides behind the curtains. One of the first things you'll do is get out of the van and stretch your legs. Or, you can pivot the driver and passenger seats towards the interior living space, get up, push the roof upward in the process, and never leave the confines of your home on wheels, not yet, anyway.
For this activity, Auto-Sleepers integrated beautiful and sleek galley block and cabinetry. Here, you'll find all the necessary storage space for goods, foodstuffs, and spices, but there's a fridge/freezer, grill, and two-burner top too. Did I mention the sink and running water? Once you throw in the large countertop surface, you're set to whip up three-course meals in two shakes of a lamb's tail. All the while, natural light seeps in through a side window, while LED lighting is there to take over once the night rolls around. A removable dinette table is standard but may be a tight fit for four guests.
