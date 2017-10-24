Automatic Emergency Braking Is Now Standard For Updated 2018 Nissan Sentra

For starters, the entry-level S grade now features the 5.0-inch color display with RearView Monitor, Streaming Audio, and Siri Eyes-Free. If you want the Xtronic CVT
transmission to go with your Sentra S, then prepare to pony up $18,140. Moving on to the SV trim level, customers are now offered 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels as standard, plus dual-zone automatic climate control
.
The Sentra SR ($20,370) and Sentra SL ($23,440) benefit from Intelligent Cruise Control. When it comes to the SL Premium Tech Package and the NISMO Tech Package, they’re now standard on the SL and NISMO
, bringing forth desirable goodies including Bose Premium Audio and Sirius XM Radio.
As ever, SL and lesser models are equipped with the naturally aspirated 1.8-liter engine, which packs 124 horsepower and not a lot of torque. For a little bit more get-up-and-go, the SR Turbo and NISMO are the Sentra models to choose. Equipped with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder
with 188 horsepower on tap, both trim levels are available with both the manual and Xtronic transmissions.
Slotted between the Versa and Altima, the seventh-generation Sentra has been with us since 2012. Facelifted for the 2016 model year, the compact sedan is the third best-selling car in the segment after the Honda Civic
and Toyota Corolla. The Chevrolet Cruze and Hyundai Elantra trail in fourth and fifth.
As long as there’s demand for lots of feature for a competitive price, the Sentra
will soldier on as one of America’s favorite compact cars. People that would rather look elsewhere can expect sportier and more efficient competitors in the same price bracket.