Nissan Teases New Electric SUV With Westworld-Like Clip That Has Dancing Robots

23 Oct 2017, 15:01 UTC ·
by
The Japanese manufacturer that's in cahoots with Renault has just released its latest teaser ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show debuting October 25, which is just two days from now.
It's not the first time Nissan wanted to be coy about what is most likely to be the brand's biggest premiere at its domestic show. A previous video released last week gave us a pretty clear look at the silhouette of the new vehicle, suggesting we were looking at the promised electric crossover based on the same platform as the all-new LEAF hatchback.

It didn't reveal much in terms of details, but it didn't really have to: Nissan's design is becoming predictable, something a lot of other carmakers are also making themselves guilty of. However, this new clip does shed a little more light, even though the carmaker was careful not to give too much away.

It shows us a couple of 3D sculpting robots work on a white model in a scene that bears some eerie similarities with the intro to the hit show Westworld. The drop-down camera angle and the fact we don't get to see the finished work of the two automated arms keep the surprise very much alive for Wednesday.

The crossover appears to have a coupe-like silhouette with a raked rear window on top of what seems to be a pretty aggressive-looking rear end. Nissan hasn't given any technical clues on the upcoming model other than the fact it will share its platform with the LEAF. That means it should probably have similar specs, even though the added weight might prompt a larger battery pack to compensate and give it a similar - if not longer - range. If it turns out that way, Nissan better price it way higher than the LEAF or the hatchback is going to have a hard time finding any buyers.

