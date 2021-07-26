Admiral X Force 145 Is the $1 Billion Megayacht All Others Dream Of

Autobahn App Updated With a Touch of Waze, Still Not a Google Maps Replacement

The official Autobahn mobile app has received a major update that adds new capabilities, including traffic information and warnings related to accidents and construction zones. 6 photos



The Google-owned application helps find a faster route to a user-defined destination by avoiding sections of the roads where traffic slows down, again using crowdsourcing data as a key part of its algorithm.



The Autobahn app, however, relies on a completely different approach. For example, the app uses live feeds to allow users to figure out what to expect along the route before getting behind the wheel, but at the same time, it can also display traffic information using its own official channels.



But nevertheless, the Autobahn app isn’t supposed to become an alternative to Waze or



To do this, the app has also been updated with the location of charging stations and car parks, as well as with details on where motorists can find showers or Wi-Fi hotspots to connect to the Internet.



On the other hand, the good news is the Autobahn app uses third-party navigation app integration to safely guide drivers to a specific destination. So for example, after determining the location of a car park on the Autobahn, the app can automatically configure the destination in Apple Maps or Google Maps, therefore offering a more straightforward experience from one end to the other.



The new application is available both on Android and iPhone, obviously free of charge.