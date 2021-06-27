Waze for iPhone and CarPlay Gets New Update with Important Fixes

Waze is one of the most convenient ways to find a faster route to a destination, as it relies on crowdsourcing to determine the points that could slow you down and therefore figure out an alternative path to avoid them.
With support for both Android and iPhone, Waze is often considered one of the top replacements for Google Maps, especially because it comes with up-to-date maps powered by editors across the world but also with support for pretty much all devices out there, including Android Auto and CarPlay.
The updates that Waze receives on a regular basis help improve the experience overall and polish the app both on the phone and in the car, and the latest iOS version is the living proof in this regard.
Waze for iOS has reached version 4.75, with the latest update landing this weekend with an important bug fix for iPhone users. According to the official changelog, the new build addresses a bug that caused the app to crash when changing vehicle types.
On the other hand, it looks like one important CarPlay glitch is yet to be fixed.
Waze on CarPlay sometimes launches as a guest and fails to load the saved account, often freezing completely and refusing any touch input. In this case, the only way to restore Waze on CarPlay is to just kill the app completely on the iPhone, in which case it relaunches on the head unit, this time loading properly with the saved credentials.
The glitch appears to be there after the latest update, so maybe the Waze team needs more time to address it, which means users still have to turn to the aforementioned workaround to get the app up and running in their cars.
The rollout of the new Waze app for iOS has started today, so head over to the App Store to check for updates and install it without waiting.
