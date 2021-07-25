Google Secretly Working on New Waze Car Icons

Waze already comes with a pre-loaded collection of car icons, but every once in a while, the Google-owned company releases limited-time packs that allow users to customize their rides with special designs.
A future update is expected to include at least two new car icons that seem to be borrowed from the upcoming Halo Infinite, according to a recent teardown from 9to5Google.
More specifically, the latest beta build of Waze includes 3D models for two new car icons called Warthog and the Ghost, both of which are likely inspired by the vehicles available in the upcoming Halo title.
Most likely, Waze will release these two car icons as part of a limited-time offer supposed to celebrate the debut of Halo Infinite, though, at this point, it’s not yet clear if the Google-owned company wants to ship the update early or it wants this debut to coincide with the debut of the game.
Halo Infinite is projected to see daylight in the fourth quarter of the year.
Waze continues to be one of the most popular navigation apps on both iPhone and Android, and what sets it apart from the rest of the crowd is the crowdsourcing engine that provides users with increased accuracy based on reports submitted by the community.
Furthermore, Waze is also available on both CarPlay and Android Auto, therefore sporting a car-optimized experience that’s mirrored on the larger screens in the cabin. On CarPlay, for example, Waze is one of the apps that offer support for the dashboard, a dedicated feature that allows users to run several apps side by side in their dedicated cards, thus getting essential information without the need for interacting with the screen.
At this point, Waze has remained tight-lipped on the ETA of the new car icons but given the 3D models are already part of the latest beta, expect more evidence to be discovered rather sooner than later.
More specifically, the latest beta build of Waze includes 3D models for two new car icons called Warthog and the Ghost, both of which are likely inspired by the vehicles available in the upcoming Halo title.
Most likely, Waze will release these two car icons as part of a limited-time offer supposed to celebrate the debut of Halo Infinite, though, at this point, it’s not yet clear if the Google-owned company wants to ship the update early or it wants this debut to coincide with the debut of the game.
Halo Infinite is projected to see daylight in the fourth quarter of the year.
Waze continues to be one of the most popular navigation apps on both iPhone and Android, and what sets it apart from the rest of the crowd is the crowdsourcing engine that provides users with increased accuracy based on reports submitted by the community.
Furthermore, Waze is also available on both CarPlay and Android Auto, therefore sporting a car-optimized experience that’s mirrored on the larger screens in the cabin. On CarPlay, for example, Waze is one of the apps that offer support for the dashboard, a dedicated feature that allows users to run several apps side by side in their dedicated cards, thus getting essential information without the need for interacting with the screen.
At this point, Waze has remained tight-lipped on the ETA of the new car icons but given the 3D models are already part of the latest beta, expect more evidence to be discovered rather sooner than later.