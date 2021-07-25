Google Secretly Working on New Waze Car Icons

More on this:

1 Waze Reveals How It Added CarPlay Dashboard Integration, Says Apple Helped a Lot

2 Waze Gets Surprise Update With Cat and Dog Moods, Voices, and Cars

3 Waze for iPhone and CarPlay Gets New Update With Important Fixes

4 Waze App Is Getting a Life-Saving Feature, Literally

5 Waze Users Rewarded with Free Ketchup If They’re Stuck in Painfully Slow Traffic