Mars Looks Like It's Infested with Shai-Hulud Sandworms in This Amazing Photo

5 New Google Maps Update for iPhone Could Be Good News for CarPlay Users

3 Using Google Maps on Android Auto Quite a Struggle Due to Laborious Error

2 New Google Maps Feature Now Available for More Users

1 Google Maps Live Location Feature Used to Track Gangster Released on Bail

More on this:

Google Maps for Android Updated With New Features That Just Make Sense Today

Google Maps is getting a bunch of new features, some of them exclusive to Android users, as part of the latest update announced by the Mountain View-based search giant this week. 6 photos



And with this new update, Google Maps is expanding support for public transport crowding to no less than 10,000 transit agencies in 100 countries, with some regions to get even deeper insights, letting users see how crowded individual train carriages are at any given time.



Information on how busy a certain transit option currently is has been around for a while, but this feature obviously took off last year when people started looking for ways to



In some regions, the company is working with transit agencies to offer additional information in Google Maps. In New York and Sidney, for example, Google will receive data from local organizations to display more detailed crowdedness data right into Google Maps, and the search giant says it’s already planning to bring the same capabilities to more users across the world.



Android users are getting an update of the Timeline section too. Google is updating the Insights tab to provide a closer look at the means of transportation you’ve used in the past, now displaying the time and distance spent using any of them.



On the other hand, both Android and iPhone users are getting additional review options in the United States, including support for sharing information about takeout and delivery services for local restaurants. First and foremost, the main focus in this new release is the crowdedness level of public transportation, as Google wants Google Maps to become a must-have tool for people around the world whenever they travel by train or bus.And with this new update, Google Maps is expanding support for public transport crowding to no less than 10,000 transit agencies in 100 countries, with some regions to get even deeper insights, letting users see how crowded individual train carriages are at any given time.Information on how busy a certain transit option currently is has been around for a while, but this feature obviously took off last year when people started looking for ways to travel safely from home to work . Google currently supports some 200 cities today, but the company says it’s expanding the availability of this feature to more than 100 countries.In some regions, the company is working with transit agencies to offer additional information in Google Maps. In New York and Sidney, for example, Google will receive data from local organizations to display more detailed crowdedness data right into Google Maps, and the search giant says it’s already planning to bring the same capabilities to more users across the world.Android users are getting an update of the Timeline section too. Google is updating the Insights tab to provide a closer look at the means of transportation you’ve used in the past, now displaying the time and distance spent using any of them.On the other hand, both Android and iPhone users are getting additional review options in the United States, including support for sharing information about takeout and delivery services for local restaurants.