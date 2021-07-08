Google Maps Live Location Feature Used to Track Gangster Released on Bail

Most of us know Google Maps as the navigation app that makes it a lot more convenient to reach a certain destination, no matter what mobile platform we’re using.
But on the other hand, it’s not a secret that Google has been working around the clock on evolving the Google Maps concept beyond the navigation approach, and this is how we’re now provided with a highly complex platform that lets us do so much more, including exploring a certain location from the comfort of our own homes.
But who knew Google Maps can also be used to track an alleged gangster with the help of a feature that most of us use every day for a completely different purpose?
It’s the live location sharing option that comes bundled with Google Maps and which a Delhi Court has decided to use in order to monitor the location of a member of the Manoj Morkheri gang who was recently released on bail.
More specifically, according to a local report, the court ordered Sumit alias Sam to enable the live location feature in Google Maps on his phone and to allow it to run non-stop, therefore allowing the parole officer to always know exactly where he is.
In theory, this is a new-gen way to monitor criminals, but in practice, it’s a method that can easily be tricked by simply giving the phone to someone else while the tracked individual goes to a different place where they don’t want to be monitored.
In the meantime, Google is also working on improving Google Maps on several other fronts. The company has recently started expanding the Insights feature bundled with the Timeline to more regions across the world, therefore providing users with additional information on the places they’ve been to.
The rollout is currently under way, with users in Germany and the United Kingdom getting it as we speak.
