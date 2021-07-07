New Google Maps Feature Now Available for More Users

If you’re a long-time Google Maps user, you probably know already the Mountain View-based search giant has been working non-stop on developing new functionality, so right now, the app has evolved substantially beyond the simple concept of a navigation app.
Google Maps is a stand-alone platform that can help you with everything when it comes to exploring a certain place, so for example, it can also lend you a hand to figure out how crowded a certain place can be at a specific time of day.
Timeline is a feature that keeps an eye on the places you visit and provides you with an overview for each month and year based on your location history.
Earlier this year, the search company pushed the whole thing a step further with the introduction of Insights, a Timeline component that offers access to a surprising amount of information regarding the places you may have visited and the routes you’ve used.
Insights displays everything from travel history to visited places, attractions, restaurants, hotel stays, whether you used a car or a plane, and so much more, all in a way that allows you to explore the data for each day of the month.
Google Maps Insights made its debut earlier this year, and according to a new report, it’s now expanding to more users across the world, as the parent company seems to be ready to bring it to users outside the United States. Germany and the United Kingdom are two markets getting the new Insights in Google Maps, and there’s a chance the rollout would continue in other European markets as well.
Is there anything you can do to get Insights a little bit faster? Not really, as the whole thing is based on a server-side switch, so unless Google enables it for you, there’s no way to do it on your own.
To figure out if the new Insights feature is already available on your device, just head over to Google Maps and look in the Timeline section for the new tab.
