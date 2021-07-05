Google Maps Offensive Continues as Apple Starts Mapping New Regions

While Apple Maps is supposed to be a solid alternative to Google Maps, it’s not necessarily a secret that Apple’s application isn’t quite there just yet.
Especially outside the United States, that is, as Apple has often been painfully slow when it comes to rolling out new functionality to users not living in the company’s home market.
Apple Maps, for example, has already received massive updates in the U.S., including better maps and new features like traffic information with street signs and traffic lights warnings, but this new experience continues to be available in limited markets out there.
But on the other hand, the iPhone maker is working around the clock on expanding Apple Maps to more markets, as the company itself knows this is pretty much the only way to compete against Google Maps.
And most recently, Apple sent its fleet of Subaru Imprezas used for collecting data to Austria, with the mapping process to kick off today. The company hasn’t shared any information as to how much the whole process is supposed to take, but according to local media, Apple just wants to focus on vehicle-based data for now, so foot mapping wouldn’t take place as part of this first stage of the process.
This is most likely a sign that Apple wants to improve the navigation component of its app, though time will tell how fast the new data becomes available for users in Austria.
The good news is that Apple is indeed making some really good progress when it comes to expanding Apple Maps to more regions out there. Right now, this is one of the biggest shortcomings of using Apple Maps versus alternatives like Google Maps, as the app that comes pre-loaded on iPhones is still lacking up-to-date map data and new features in many large markets out there.
Apple hasn’t confirmed the expansion of Apple Maps to Austria just yet, but expect to see the company’s Subaru Imprezas on the streets of the country for up to several months.
Apple Maps, for example, has already received massive updates in the U.S., including better maps and new features like traffic information with street signs and traffic lights warnings, but this new experience continues to be available in limited markets out there.
But on the other hand, the iPhone maker is working around the clock on expanding Apple Maps to more markets, as the company itself knows this is pretty much the only way to compete against Google Maps.
And most recently, Apple sent its fleet of Subaru Imprezas used for collecting data to Austria, with the mapping process to kick off today. The company hasn’t shared any information as to how much the whole process is supposed to take, but according to local media, Apple just wants to focus on vehicle-based data for now, so foot mapping wouldn’t take place as part of this first stage of the process.
This is most likely a sign that Apple wants to improve the navigation component of its app, though time will tell how fast the new data becomes available for users in Austria.
The good news is that Apple is indeed making some really good progress when it comes to expanding Apple Maps to more regions out there. Right now, this is one of the biggest shortcomings of using Apple Maps versus alternatives like Google Maps, as the app that comes pre-loaded on iPhones is still lacking up-to-date map data and new features in many large markets out there.
Apple hasn’t confirmed the expansion of Apple Maps to Austria just yet, but expect to see the company’s Subaru Imprezas on the streets of the country for up to several months.