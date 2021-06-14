5 The Best Navigation Apps to Plan a Road Trip This Summer

4 No Need for Waze and Google Maps as Genesis Picks TomTom for New Models

2 The Android Auto Bug That Made Buying a New Car the Only Option

More on this:

Updating Android Auto Means Trouble for Google Maps

Google Maps and Android Auto are a match made in heaven, as they provide users with state-of-the-art navigation right on the head unit in their cars. 1 photo



But on the other hand, there are moments when even the smallest change makes things go south, and this time, it appears this small change was installing the latest version of Android Auto.



Several users who updated Android Auto to the most recent version claim Google Maps is no longer working properly in their cars, as the app gets stuck on the screen reading “loading route” without getting past it.



While at this point it’s hard to tell how widespread this problem really is, the error has been confirmed by a handful of users on Google’s



The car brand doesn’t seem to make any difference, as it affects Chevrolet,



Is there anything you can do to restore Google Maps in your car? Not really, as someone says they’ve tried restarting the car and the phone, unplugging the mobile device and plugging it back, obviously with no improvements after that. Another potential fix you could try is downgrading to earlier versions of Android Auto and Google Maps, as such a workaround could help you figure out if these apps are to blame for the error in the first place.



Someone says Google Maps only works the first time after the phone starts, but it’s just a matter of time until it eventually gets stuck on the “loading route” screen.



Google is yet to acknowledge the problem so far, so it remains to be seen if a bug investigation is started. And furthermore, they come with all kinds of extras, including voice guidance and Google Assistant integration to therefore control the navigation hands-free.But on the other hand, there are moments when even the smallest change makes things go south, and this time, it appears this small change was installing the latest version of Android Auto.Several users who updated Android Auto to the most recent version claim Google Maps is no longer working properly in their cars, as the app gets stuck on the screen reading “loading route” without getting past it.While at this point it’s hard to tell how widespread this problem really is, the error has been confirmed by a handful of users on Google’s forums , with some saying they’ve tried the generic workarounds to no avail.The car brand doesn’t seem to make any difference, as it affects Chevrolet, Volkswagen , Kia, and Subaru, with various phone models also impacted, including, Huawei, Samsung, and even the Google Pixel.Is there anything you can do to restore Google Maps in your car? Not really, as someone says they’ve tried restarting the car and the phone, unplugging the mobile device and plugging it back, obviously with no improvements after that. Another potential fix you could try is downgrading to earlier versions of Android Auto and Google Maps, as such a workaround could help you figure out if these apps are to blame for the error in the first place.Someone says Google Maps only works the first time after the phone starts, but it’s just a matter of time until it eventually gets stuck on the “loading route” screen.Google is yet to acknowledge the problem so far, so it remains to be seen if a bug investigation is started.