Austrian Billionaire’s Extravagant Superyacht Comes With a $1 Million Mini-Yacht

19 Oct 2022
To own a vessel that’s worth more than $1 million would be a luxury for most of us, but in the case of a billionaire, this is just one of the tenders that come with the mothership, a fabulous superyacht. With the owner’s connection to the real estate market, it’s no surprise that this opulent pleasure craft feels like a true top-level resort on water.
At just 45, Rene Benko is one of the richest men in Austria, with an estimated fortune of almost $5 billion. He founded the company that would become a real estate empire at age 22, and went on to explore other investment areas as well. Benko allegedly owns the gorgeous superyacht Roma, which does seem fit for a billionaire.

Launched more than a decade ago by Viareggio Superyachts, the 203-foot (62 meters) yacht is one of the many remarkable designs of the acclaimed Espen Oeino. The modern, sophisticated interiors created by Katharina Raczek from Newcruise are a perfect addition, boasting a color palette and decorative accents that are inspired by the ocean itself.

Big enough for 12 guests, Roma is all about relaxation and fun. There’s a generous movie theater onboard, an air-conditioned gym, and an impressive skylounge, perfect for game playing, or al-fresco dining.

Roma’s water toy inventory is equally impressive. What stands out is the 55-foot (16.9 meters) Anvera tender that is a luxury yacht in its own right. Boasting a generous cabin and a main salon, this $1.2 million yacht is meant for taking day trips in style. Roma also comes with a Castoldi jet tender, water skis, jet skis, and Seabobs. In addition to that, those onboard can enjoy a game of water golf, or the huge waterslide that’s available.

Such an opulent vessel isn’t cheap to maintain, but it could also be considered a good investment – available as a charter yacht at Northrop & Johnson, Roma welcomes other guests than its owner onboard, for about $400,000 per week.

