Australian Man Uses Forklift To Prevent Thief From Stealing His Car

They say “desperate times call for desperate measures." For one Australian man, lifting his car with a forklift was the only way he could prevent a thief from stealing his car. According to authorities, a woman had broken into the man’s home in Logan, west of Brisbane. She showered and even had a change of clothes before attempting to leave with the homeowner’s vehicle.
Brendan Mills and his family arrived before the alleged thief could crank up the engine and take flight, BBC Australia reported.
Like something from an action flick movie, Mills jumped out of his vehicle and confronted the woman. “I asked them many times to get out of the car. We’re home. You’re busted. Get out of the car. You know it’s over,” he told the local breakfast show.
According to Mills, the suspect refused to get out of his Volkswagen Polo, forcing him to seek alternative methods of stopping her, 7NEWS said.
Mills works with cars and owns a forklift. He figured it was the only way to stop the suspect from driving off with his car.
“You had this immense amount of adrenaline running through the system, and lots of thoughts cross your mind. I just went. Well, there’s a forklift sitting there. Why not?” he revealed.
Home break-ins are on the rise in Australia. Earlier on in the week, a woman in Perth was attacked in her home and injured in what appeared to be a random attack. Another man in Sydney was attacked on Saturday night during a live streaming session on TikTok. He was assaulted as his viewers watched in horror and ended up in hospital.
Local authorities arrived shortly after and found Mills' VW Polo suspended in the air with the suspect inside. It was slowly lowered, and the woman was arrested. The confrontation was captured on video.
The 24-year-old suspect has been charged with burglary and unlawful use of an automobile. She will be charged in court next month.
Like something from an action flick movie, Mills jumped out of his vehicle and confronted the woman. “I asked them many times to get out of the car. We’re home. You’re busted. Get out of the car. You know it’s over,” he told the local breakfast show.
According to Mills, the suspect refused to get out of his Volkswagen Polo, forcing him to seek alternative methods of stopping her, 7NEWS said.
Mills works with cars and owns a forklift. He figured it was the only way to stop the suspect from driving off with his car.
“You had this immense amount of adrenaline running through the system, and lots of thoughts cross your mind. I just went. Well, there’s a forklift sitting there. Why not?” he revealed.
Home break-ins are on the rise in Australia. Earlier on in the week, a woman in Perth was attacked in her home and injured in what appeared to be a random attack. Another man in Sydney was attacked on Saturday night during a live streaming session on TikTok. He was assaulted as his viewers watched in horror and ended up in hospital.
Local authorities arrived shortly after and found Mills' VW Polo suspended in the air with the suspect inside. It was slowly lowered, and the woman was arrested. The confrontation was captured on video.
The 24-year-old suspect has been charged with burglary and unlawful use of an automobile. She will be charged in court next month.