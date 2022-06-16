Money Shifting Destroys 10-Mile Ford Bronco’s Clutch

In the automotive world, money shift holds a different meaning from the movement of moolah as it relates to economics. Money shifting is when the driver accidentally – or intentionally - drops from a high gear such as 6th to a low gear such as 2nd without reducing engine speed accordingly.
If the powerplant survives this abuse, then you’re probably in for a new clutch. Having said that, the way it’s called starts to make sense.
The burned clutch disc uploaded to r/Justrolledintotheshop by u/Kwiston is money shifting personified, a worst-case scenario that’s more than meets the eye. “We don’t know for sure the cause of failure, but it’s likely a defect in the clutch disc with the combination of a healthy money shift.”
Most likely a dealer tech, u/Kwiston further mentions a black flywheel (think well past the color purple) and that parts are only a couple of weeks out even though Broncos are in short supply. “All manufacturers have rare failures like this,” he added in defense of the Dearborn-based automaker that produces the Bronco in Wayne at the Michigan Assembly Plant. “We’re going to warranty it under the assumption that it was a faulty part.”
The manual-equipped Bronco in the third picture is a four-door model of the Big Bend variety based on the front-end styling, wheel design, and unpainted mirror caps. The second trim level offered for the 2022 model year boasts 32-inch tires, 17-inch wheels, LED fog lamps and headlamps, cruise control, leather on the steering wheel, plus leather on the shift knob.
In related news, a different Bronco has been making the rounds over the incredibly bad quality of the soft top. Coming apart at the seams after merely six months of ownership isn’t really excusable, isn’t it? Also worthy of note, Ford is calling back 53,103 units of the four-door Bronco for a child safety lock issue that affects only the passenger-side rear door.
