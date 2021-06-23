4 What Is Torque Vectoring and How it Works

3 Here’s What the 2022 VW Golf R’s Drift-Friendly 4Motion AWD System Has to Offer

More on this:

Audi's RS Torque Splitter Will Make Drifting Effortless, This Is How It Works

The German manufacturer has recently revealed the new RS 3 hatchback and sedan prototypes, and the standout feature is a new differential that the company calls RS torque splitter . It’s set to provide better traction by variably delivering torque to the rear wheels and will ultimately allow drivers to drift the heck out of their Audis with unprecedented ease. 18 photos



Audi has developed the new torque splitter with both categories in mind. The new rear differential distributes torque between the rear wheels in a fully variable manner which results in less understeer, faster acceleration when exiting corners, and last but not least, the ability to throw that back end out and slide the vehicle around with ease.



Unlike traditional rear diffs or multiple disc clutch packs employed in the past, the torque splitter uses electronically controlled disc clutches fitted on each driveshaft. Each clutch has its own control unit, which is connected to the electronic stabilization control’s wheel speed sensors to measure the wheel speeds. The control unit also communicates with the ECU , transmission control module, and steering angle sensors to analyze how the vehicle behaves at all times.







The torque splitter’s behavior is highly dependent on the selected drive mode. Engine power is supplied to all four wheels in the Comfort/Efficiency modes, with a slight emphasis on the front axle. In Auto mode, torque distribution is balanced, which means that the vehicle neither understeers nor oversteers. On the other hand, Dynamic mode will transmit as much torque as possible to the rear axle, providing maximum agility and increased driving dynamics.



For the track-focused RS Performance Mode, which on RS 3 prototypes is specially tuned to get the most grip out of the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slicks, the splitter delivers a sporty ride along the longitudinal axis with as little understeer and oversteer as possible. That allows the driver to tackle tight corners at higher speeds, with the car following the steering angle more precisely.







Audi has been extensively testing the new component in different scenarios, including many hours around the legendary



Designed to handle up to 553 lb-ft (1,750 Nm) of torque, the innovative torque splitter will debut on





Apart from the bragging rights that come with owning the most rabid model version, people buy high-performance cars for the thrills they deliver on a racetrack. Most aim to go around the circuit as fast as possible, while others choose to do so sideways, burning rubber and raising a cloud of smoke in the process.Audi has developed the new torque splitter with both categories in mind. The new rear differential distributes torque between the rear wheels in a fully variable manner which results in less understeer, faster acceleration when exiting corners, and last but not least, the ability to throw that back end out and slide the vehicle around with ease.Unlike traditional rear diffs or multiple disc clutch packs employed in the past, the torque splitter uses electronically controlled disc clutches fitted on each driveshaft. Each clutch has its own control unit, which is connected to the electronic stabilization control’s wheel speed sensors to measure the wheel speeds. The control unit also communicates with the, transmission control module, and steering angle sensors to analyze how the vehicle behaves at all times.Thus, when the units detect the tendency to understeer, the splitter will deliver more torque to the outer rear wheel to improve traction and stability in various circumstances.The torque splitter’s behavior is highly dependent on the selected drive mode. Engine power is supplied to all four wheels in the Comfort/Efficiency modes, with a slight emphasis on the front axle. In Auto mode, torque distribution is balanced, which means that the vehicle neither understeers nor oversteers. On the other hand, Dynamic mode will transmit as much torque as possible to the rear axle, providing maximum agility and increased driving dynamics.For the track-focused RS Performance Mode, which on RS 3 prototypes is specially tuned to get the most grip out of the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slicks, the splitter delivers a sporty ride along the longitudinal axis with as little understeer and oversteer as possible. That allows the driver to tackle tight corners at higher speeds, with the car following the steering angle more precisely.Those who seek more thrills on closed roads or tracks that allow drifting can select the RS Torque Rear mode that will distribute up to 100% of the engine torque to the rear wheels, resulting in an oversteer-biased behavior.Audi has been extensively testing the new component in different scenarios, including many hours around the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife with both RS 3 prototypes.Designed to handle up to 553 lb-ft (1,750 Nm) of torque, the innovative torque splitter will debut on the latest RS 3 . It will eventually equip other models in the high-performance RS lineup.