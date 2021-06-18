Sabine Schmitz Honored With Nurburbring Corner Named After Her

Currently owned by pharmaceuticals tycoon Viktor Kharitonin after a transaction of €77 million ($91,767,830 at current exchange rates), the motorsports complex made that wish come true. In addition to naming a corner to honor Sabine Schmitz’s life, career, and passion for all things with four wheels, the Nurburgring has awarded her with the title of ambassador.The corner is located on the outskirts of Nurburg, very close to where she grew up. The official inauguration of the “Sabine-Schmitz-Kurve” will take place in the ROWE 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen on September 11th, the seventh endurance race of the 2021 Nurburgring Endurance Series.The first and only female racing drive to win the Nurburgring 24-hour endurance race for touring cars and grand turismos, the late racing driver broke further ground when she became the first woman to win the VLN Endurance Championship title in Germany. Besides her on-track exploits, Sabine was a Ring Taxi driver for many years in which she estimated to have complemented a whopping 30,000 laps of the grueling racing circuit.To whom it may concern, the Nordschleife (a.k.a. North Loop) is 20.83 kilometers (12.94 miles) long since 1983. No fewer than 154 turns are featured in total, and the 35-year-old lap record set by Stefan Bellof in the Porsche 956 Group C sports prototype has been outclassed by Timo Bernhard in a modified Porsche 919 Evo LMP1 racecar on June 29th, 2018.In July 2020, Sabine confessed on social media that she had been diagnosed with a persistent form of cancer in 2017. Although her condition improved after getting proper treatment, the disease unfortunately relapsed.