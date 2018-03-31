Audi RS Wagons in America: It Might Eventually Happen

Automotive journalists are never happy with what they're getting. Despite Audi debuting a brand new and never before seen RS5 Sportback at the New York Auto Show, the quattro spokespeople were poked and prodded regarding wagons... performance wagons.

“The Sportback offers more image than the Avant. There is a clear hierarchy,” Renz said. “The Sportback is for young families who are looking for a sporty, fashion-oriented car with functionality that they can put the kids in. The Avant customer is a little bit older, more entrepreneurial.” We've long said that a 5-door RS5 would be perfect for American buyers because it has the best elements of a coupe and sedan. However, wagons were never going to become popular, right? Well, even we were surprised by a resurgence of interest, especially in the premium segment.Thus, the scrip has been changed, not by 180 degrees, but still enough to give us hope. Speaking to Motor Trend at the 2018 New York Auto Show, Filip Brabec, vice president of product management for Audi of America, said "We always look at potential new opportunities in the market. We keep holding discussions. Keep writing us letters.”We think that if it's going to happen, the larger RS6 will be the icebreaker, not the RS4 Avant . Why, well, just look at the A4 Allroad, which is $3,000 more expensive than the Q5 and can't really do anything special.The same would be true for the RS4 compared to other cars in its segment. But a $100,000 RS6 Avant might bring just enough space and pace to outgun a lumbering performanceof enormous variety, such as the BMW X5 M.Recent reports suggest it will have 600 horsepower right out of the box, which frankly sounds way cooler than any 450 horsepower RS4 Avant... about 33% cooler, to be precise.Michael Renz, the new head of Audi Sport worldwide, was less inclined to believe RS wagons will work in America and quickly diverted attention back to the RS5 Sportback debut. “The Sportback offers more image than the Avant. There is a clear hierarchy,” Renz said. “The Sportback is for young families who are looking for a sporty, fashion-oriented car with functionality that they can put the kids in. The Avant customer is a little bit older, more entrepreneurial.”