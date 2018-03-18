Yes, the Audi R8 RWS Will Drift

More on this:

1 Audi Sport Electric Vehicle Coming In 2020

2 New Bugatti CEO Confirmed: Stephan Winkelmann Leaves Audi Sport

3 Audi Plans To Kill Off V10 And W12 Engines, PPE Platform Comes Into Focus

4 Spyshots: 2019 Audi R8 GT Flaunts Two Huge Oval Exhaust Pipes

5 2018 Audi R8 RWS Tries To Tempt Drivers With RWD At Frankfurt Motor Show