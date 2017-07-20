Audi RS Q5 SUV Will Borrow 2.9L Twin-Turbo V6 Engine from New Cayenne S and RS5

After switching production to Mexico for the regular Q5 and getting rid of the supercharger on the SQ5, Audi is finally doing something good with its mid-sized luxury SUV. An RS Q5 might debut as early as this September's Frankfurt Motor Show, sources say, and it will be powered by the all-new 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6.
To be honest, we knew that Audi was going to use this engine in the RS Q5 even before the RS5 came out. The mill is co-developed with Porsche, just like the 4.0-liter V8 going into the S8. It's getting harder and harder to make large engines that comply with modern emissions regulations, so these could be the last ones before the two brands develop before the big push into hybrids.
The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 is already found in the Porsche Panamera 4S models, where it produces slightly less than the 450 horsepower and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of the 2018 RS5 Coupe. You are going to find the engine in the Cayenne III for sure!
According to a report from Auto Express
, the RS Q5 will be the first of a new line of performance SUVs. There are plans for a 400 horsepower RS Q3 coming in 2020 or later and an RS Q8, which is like a German sister to the Lamborghini Urus.
And it's not like Audi Sport has become obsessed with SUVs. We're pretty sure their next product is going to be an RS5 Sportback or RS4 Avant. Initial impressions of the regular 2-door suggest it's overstated on the outside and undercooked inside. The performance is that of a car which has nothing to prove, so none of that drifting nonsense you get with the BMW M4, C63 or Alfa Giulia QV.
So you probably won't be able to drift the brutally fast yet understated RS Q5. And if it's that you're after, why not just buy the GLC 63
? All the vloggers
on the Internet would lead us to believe that Mercedes is the brand you want to be seen in. Also, seeing the hot Q5 in Frankfurt is a bit of a stretch.