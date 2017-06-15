2019 Cadillac CT6 Facelift Makes Spyshots Debut, Has Escala Styling

autoevolution

Despite being one of the newest models in the lineup, the Cadillac CT6 has begun preparing for its mid-life facelift. Like the XT4, it was spotted undergoing hot weather testing in Southern Europe.
So why the early updates? Well, Cadillac has been running a marketing campaign using the Escala concept, one of the coolest cars it's ever put together. But in a way, this has backfired, as customers are turning up to dealerships demanding to buy one.

So the Escala's design cues are being transferred to the not-quite-flagship CT6 model. Despite the full camouflage of the prototype, we can see that a new grille design is being introduced, bigger and sportier.

Meanwhile, the CT6's vertical headlights are being shaved into a narrow layout. Of course, the production car can't come close to the sharpness of a design study. Around the back, something similar is happening to the taillights, but the Escala's swooping fastback trunk can't be added.

Of course, another reason for the facelift is adding a performance version. Sources suggest a CT6 V-Sport is on its way. This would change the formula to a prestige-sport-luxury sedan, a bit like the Audi S8, by adding more handling prowess and a bigger engine.

The V-Sport might get Cadillac’s twin-turbocharged V6 LF4 engine, like the one in the ATS-V. In that car, the powerplant makes 464 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. Sending power to the wheels is either the 8-speed 8L90 automatic or a new 10-speed that's unrevealed.

There's also a rumor about a CT6-V. General Motors' go-to engine for big power is the 6.2-liter V8 giving the Corvette Z06 its grunt. However, it's possible that an all-new Cadillac-specific V8 is in the cards.

Our spy shooters believe a new twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter V8 is on the way. Of course, that information is base on the Escala concept having exactly that kind of mill. The advanced engine utilizes Active Fuel Management technology, enabling fuel-saving 4-cylinder operation.
