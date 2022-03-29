Audi Recalls Older 4.0L V8 Models Over Blocked Oil Strainer

Eight years ago, back in March 2014, the peeps at Volkswagen Group of America became aware of reports alleging turbo failure on Audi models equipped with 4.0-liter V8 engines. The safety boffins opened an investigation while continuing to monitor field cases, and by January 2017, they discovered that deposits may accumulate in the oil system. These deposits clog up the oil strainer, depriving the turbos of oil.

8 photos