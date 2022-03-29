Horizon 90-Foot SUMO Superyacht Is a Floating Oasis of Relaxation

Commissioned by experienced yacht owners, the newly-introduced Horizon FD90 was named SUMO upon delivery. Featuring an enclosed sky lounge configuration, this 90-foot (27.4-meter) superyacht was designed as a floating center of relaxation and entertainment.
The FD90 is the most popular vessel from Horizon’s Fast Displacement range. It boasts incredible interior volume and an on-deck gorgeous Master stateroom. The recently delivered model, named SUMO by its owners, has a five-stateroom configuration.
The whole interior is decorated in satin walnut, and it features black accents and Cambria stone elements throughout that give it a contemporary look. Packed with amenities, the design of this yacht focuses on onboard entertainment and relaxation.
The yacht includes a large aft deck that connects to the main salon. Next to this area is a seating space with a day head aft. The interior is filled with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors to port and starboard.
The full-beam master stateroom is located forward on the main deck and features built-in lounge seating, a generous wardrobe, and an en suite with his-and-hers sinks. Guests can be accommodated on the lower deck, where they will find privacy in the four ensuite VIP staterooms. The crew quarters are located aft of the engine room.
Both passengers and the owners will find relaxation throughout the deck spaces. On the foredeck, they will enjoy the adjustable sun pad and large seating area, while on the beach club, they will find a bar next to the swim platform that overlooks the turquoise waters.
The semi-enclosed boat deck comes with a heated jacuzzi, convertible sitting and dining space, and a big bar covered in a mother-of-pearl mosaic. This area will allow the owners to admire the ocean views.
Another element that they wanted to add to every deck is the kegerators, which will allow guests to enjoy extended journeys at sea throughout the summer.
