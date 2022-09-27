Audi Recalls Four Units of the Q3 Due to a Manufacturing Error

The smallest crossover that Audi sells in the United States of America has been hit with yet another safety recall. As it happens, the rear window may crack or even break due to a production deviation at the supplier.
Sisecam Automotive Romania is the culprit as per the attached report. Audi became aware of this problem a few months ago, back on May 27th. Two examples of the Q3 were discovered with broken rear windows at the Gyor factory in Hungary. To whom it may concern, the Q3 is also manufactured at the Tianjin assembly plant in China by VW’s joint venture with FAW.
Together with Sisecam, the Ingolstadt-based automaker investigated the root cause and gathered additional information through mid-July 2022. An expert team was created for this job, since additional broken rear windows were found in production. Finally, it was found that deviations in the coolant process occurred during the manufacturing at the aforementioned supplier.
The automaker couldn’t rule out a safety risk posed by the rear window cracking or breaking, even though Audi hadn’t received any field reports prior to deciding on this recall. No fewer than four examples are called back in the United States of America. Produced for the 2022 model year, these crossovers were built in the period between May 27th and June 3rd, 2022.
Identified under part number 83A 845 501, the suspect rear windows were manufactured by the supplier on April 18th and between May 6th and June 12th. Audi reassured the NHTSA that rear windows manufactured after June 13th don’t have this problem. Affected owners will be notified by first-class mail on November 18th, the same day dealers will be informed to check the manufacturing date of the rear window and – if necessary – replace it.
“A perfect balance of smart design, impressive performance, and everyday functionality,” the Audi Q3 currently retails at $38,700 excluding destination charge in the U.S. Only two grades are currently offered, both of them equipped with the 45 TFSI powerplant (2.0-liter turbo with 228 ponies).
