Audi Recalls Q3 Over Damaged Fuel Tank Vent Pipe

Audi’s smallest SUV has been hit with a safety recall. 13,004 units produced for the U.S. for the 2021 and 2022 model years are called back. The suspect fuel tanks were supplied by TI Automotive Hungary Kft.
On March 1st, through regular processes of field monitoring, the Ingolstadt-based automaker discovered that refueling on several Q3s was not possible due to the fuel pump clicking off. Come April 14th, the company became aware of customer reports where fuel spilled out of the fuel filler neck.
One month later, the problem was submitted to the Audi Product Safety Committee. Three fuel tanks sourced from consumer vehicles were sent to TI Automotive Hungary Kft. for detailed analyses. The supplier determined that fuel in the ventilation system and a hole in the internal vent pipe are the culprits. The damage on the vent pipe could be traced back to a gripping tool, which was then optimized. An additional visual check was introduced in production on June 3rd as per the safety recall report attached below.
A method for verifying the condition of the fuel tank ventilation pipe was developed in July 2022, and further parts from field cases were collected for analysis. Audi then discovered that “individual parts of the vent pipe system were slightly twisted while being held down in the pre-assembly station.” As a result, the station was optimized accordingly on July 25th.
After verifying the stock of affected assemblies and the affected production period, the German automaker decided to conduct a recall. On August 31st when the Audi Product Safety Committee decided to call back these vehicles, Audi was aware of 192 warranty claims. Fortunately for all parties involved, Audi isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.
Owners and authorized dealers will be informed of the campaign on or before November 4th. The vent pipe will be checked for damage, and in case of fuel spilling out of the filler neck, the tank and charcoal canister will be replaced. The affected fuel tank bears part number 5QF 201 021 MD, whereas the remedy fuel tank bears part number 5QF 201 060 AN because it's been manufactured after the optimization of the production process.
Q3 vehicles produced after June 4th feature the remedy fuel tank. The affected population of Q3 vehicles was produced between October 21st, 2020 and June 4th, 2022 at the Gyor assembly plant by Audi Hungaria Zrt.
One month later, the problem was submitted to the Audi Product Safety Committee. Three fuel tanks sourced from consumer vehicles were sent to TI Automotive Hungary Kft. for detailed analyses. The supplier determined that fuel in the ventilation system and a hole in the internal vent pipe are the culprits. The damage on the vent pipe could be traced back to a gripping tool, which was then optimized. An additional visual check was introduced in production on June 3rd as per the safety recall report attached below.
A method for verifying the condition of the fuel tank ventilation pipe was developed in July 2022, and further parts from field cases were collected for analysis. Audi then discovered that “individual parts of the vent pipe system were slightly twisted while being held down in the pre-assembly station.” As a result, the station was optimized accordingly on July 25th.
After verifying the stock of affected assemblies and the affected production period, the German automaker decided to conduct a recall. On August 31st when the Audi Product Safety Committee decided to call back these vehicles, Audi was aware of 192 warranty claims. Fortunately for all parties involved, Audi isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.
Owners and authorized dealers will be informed of the campaign on or before November 4th. The vent pipe will be checked for damage, and in case of fuel spilling out of the filler neck, the tank and charcoal canister will be replaced. The affected fuel tank bears part number 5QF 201 021 MD, whereas the remedy fuel tank bears part number 5QF 201 060 AN because it's been manufactured after the optimization of the production process.
Q3 vehicles produced after June 4th feature the remedy fuel tank. The affected population of Q3 vehicles was produced between October 21st, 2020 and June 4th, 2022 at the Gyor assembly plant by Audi Hungaria Zrt.