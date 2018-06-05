autoevolution
 

Audi Q8 Revealed with Mild Hybrid and Autonomous Garage Parking

5 Jun 2018
by
The tormenting series of videos meant to unveil the Audi Q8 on Youtube is finally over, as the new SUV broke cover in Shenzen, China.
The newcomer to the Q family brings with it a series of premieres for the four-ringed brand. First, we have the Singleframe in octagonal design body, which would be featured on all future models wearing the nameplate.

Then, there is the use, for the first time in an Audi car, of a mild hybrid system. This would be offered on all Q8 versions and will come in the form of a lithium-ion battery and a belt alternator starter. Just like all systems of its kind, the hybrid would recover up to 12 kW of power during braking and then feed it to the battery.

Audi did not yet detail the engines that would make it into the Q8, but says regardless of the combustion unit, using the car with the engine turned off will be possible for “long coasting phases.

The four-door SUV coupe is wider than the Q7, but shorter and lower. It measures 4.99 meters (16.4 ft) in length, 2.00 meters (6.6 ft) in width and 1.71 meters (5.6 ft) in height. With the seatbacks folded down, the luggage compartment holds up to 1,755 liters (62.0 cu ft).

On the inside, there is no old fashion-style button to be found. There are two center screens that complement the digital instrument cluster. The upper 10.1-inch screen is used to control the infotainment and the navigation system, while the lower 8.6-inch one is the hub for controlling heating and air conditioning, convenience functions and text input.

On the German market, the Q8 would be offered with MMI navigation plus complete with LTE Advanced standard and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The car’s settings, 400 of them, can be personalized for multiple drivers.

Driving safety in the new Q8 is ensured with the use of adaptive cruise assist, efficiency assist, crossing assist, lane change warning, curb warning and 360-degree cameras.

From 2019, Audi will be introducing on the Q8 a remote garage pilot feature, which would guide the SUV into a garage and back out autonomously.

As said, there were no details provided yet on the engines of the car. Prices and availability are also unknown at this time.
Below are the full details on the new Q8, as released by Audi.

 Download attachment: 2019 Audi Q8 press release (PDF)

