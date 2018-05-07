Audi RS Q8 Spied for the First Time, Pretends to Be the SQ8

Wait a minute, this prototype has a quad exhaust system. Doesn't that mean that it's the SQ8 and not the RS Q8? Well, according to our car paparazzi, the prototype is trying to hide in plain sight.

We expect the S model to come out first, followed a year later by the RS Q8. They say that in person, this sounds like a super-should, with a throaty soundtrack denoting a twin-turbo 4-liter V8 under-hood. While Audi has lots of experience with this TFSI configuration, none of its cars have received the all-new generation that was co-developed with Porsche yet.And those few words will have you immediately thinking of the Lamborghini Urus . Italy's first mass-market super-SUV is equipped with a 4-liter producing 650and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. This is enough for a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h (190 mph).It remains to be seen if Audi will give its customers the same power output, but we think it will be reserved for the eventual "performance pack" model.Much of the technology that makes up the Urus comes from Audi, ranging from the modular platform to the interior screens. So in a way, this is like a repeat of the Huracan/R8.The "cheaper Huracan" formula stopped working for the German automaker. Audi is probably some four years away from discontinuing the R8 supercar. But we doubt the RS Q8 will have any trouble selling when there's huge demand for expensive SUVs right now.Audi previewed a similar-looking pre-production concept called the Q8 Sport . That car had a 3-liter turbo engine combined with an electric motor to give it 450 HP. We expect the powertrain to find its way into the SQ8, since America won't allow the diesel V8 they have.We expect the S model to come out first, followed a year later by the RS Q8. Our previous spyshots should give you a pretty good idea of what both of their interiors will look like.