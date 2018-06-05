2019 Audi Q8 Says Cheese, Leaked Photo Gallery Stars Q8 50 TDI

The all-new A8 is the first Audi to use the new nomenclature of the German automaker, and the Q8 follows suit with the alphanumeric naming convention. The culprit is the Q8 50 TDI, the powertrain option of choice for the first official photo gallery of the flagship SUV that will be presented to the media today in Shanghai.
Published by Portuguese motoring publication Observador.pt then deleted from their website, the photographs reveal a predictable design, inspired by the Q8 and Q8 Sport concept vehicles. Featuring vertical slats, large air intakes, and slim LED headlights, the front fascia hides the 286-horsepower version of the 3.0 TDI V6.
Lower down the spectrum, the 45 TDI will churn out 231 ponies. As for the 55 TFSI, Audi will level up to 340 horsepower. All engine options benefit from mild-hybrid technology, but the most fuel-efficient model will be the plug-in hybrid based on the Q7 e-tron. The SQ8 TDI and RS Q8 will follow suit, with the latter model packing a detuned version of the twin-turbo V8 from the Lamborghini Urus.
Stepping inside the Q8 reveals an interior that has more to do with the A8 than the Q7, sporting the virtual cockpit instrument cluster and two touchscreen displays. The flat-bottom steering wheel of the pictured Q8 comes as part of the S line package, which also adds perforated leather, white stitching, and the S line badge.
What’s most surprising about the Q8 is the roominess of the rear seats. Both headroom and legroom are superlative for a sport utility vehicle with a sloping roof. The rear passengers have four air vents at their disposal and a center console-mounted touchscreen for adjusting the climate control.
As far as practicality is concerned, cargo capacity behind the rear seats comes in at 605 liters. Fold those seats down, and you’re looking at 1,755 liters. In both cases, the Audi Q7 is the more practical proposition (890 and 2,075 liters, respectively).
Look forward to the Q8 arriving in Europe this fall for the 2019 MY.
