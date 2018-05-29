Audi SQ2 Spied Up Close, Looks Like a Big VW Polo

Audi uses a cookie-cutter approach to designing cars, but there's one model that stands out: the Q2. However, now it's getting the same S performance treatment as everything else, and we actually feel pretty good about that.

7 photos



However, things are about to get a whole lot more competitive, as the



What we're trying to say is the Audi really can't afford to make a lack-luster SQ2. And they won't since the regular version already has some sweet steering inputs.



Just like in previous spyshots, the S-specific features are somewhat lacking, even though the model is probably quite close to production. Both bumpers are stock, save for the cutouts made to accommodate the quad exhaust system. However, we can also spot the upgraded brake package, which is probably borrowed from the S3 hatchback.



Regarding performance, it's a foregone conclusion that a 2-liter turbo engine will be used. However, the power output is still up for debate. But since Audi is going to ask a pretty penny for this car, it would be safer to have the 310 HP version right off the bat.



Regardless of how much power the TFSI will offer, Audi is going to opt for a quattro all-wheel-drive system like in all other S-badged Audis. The difference is that it will be front-biased, sending power to the back when it senses slip.



For the first time, photographers were able to snap the cabin as well. However, there are no visible changes. The good news is that the Q2's dashboard and seats are already among the most colorful Audi makes. But at least give us some buckets! The small performance crossover market is pretty tight at the moment. There's the Juke Nismo, which is awful, the JCW Countryman, as well as the Ateca Cupra. Also worth considering are luxury models with big power, such as the E-Pace P300.However, things are about to get a whole lot more competitive, as the T-Roc R has been approved for production, just like the Hyundai Kona N.What we're trying to say is the Audi really can't afford to make a lack-luster SQ2. And they won't since the regular version already has some sweet steering inputs.Just like in previous spyshots, the S-specific features are somewhat lacking, even though the model is probably quite close to production. Both bumpers are stock, save for the cutouts made to accommodate the quad exhaust system. However, we can also spot the upgraded brake package, which is probably borrowed from the S3 hatchback.Regarding performance, it's a foregone conclusion that a 2-liter turbo engine will be used. However, the power output is still up for debate. But since Audi is going to ask a pretty penny for this car, it would be safer to have the 310version right off the bat.Regardless of how much power the TFSI will offer, Audi is going to opt for a quattro all-wheel-drive system like in all other S-badged Audis. The difference is that it will be front-biased, sending power to the back when it senses slip.For the first time, photographers were able to snap the cabin as well. However, there are no visible changes. The good news is that the Q2's dashboard and seats are already among the most colorful Audi makes. But at least give us some buckets!