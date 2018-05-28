autoevolution
 

Audi Q8 Front End Teased in Pulp Fiction YouTube Series

28 May 2018
by
Last week, German manufacturer Audi announced it will unveil the new Q8 SUV in a manner suitable for the day and age we live in: using an unconventional campaign on YouTube.
The idea was pretty straightforward, and we were looking forward to experiencing the launch of the car this way.

"Sandra and Quentin, an extravagant power couple from the Golden State, had it all. Successful careers, a design loft, an influential circle of friends and the perfect car to match it all. But in a split second everything is about to change."

At least, that’s the synopsis. While staying true to the above phrases, Audi managed to ruin the campaign.

The five webisodes showing “a first glance at the most thrilling Audi SUV of all times,” are nearly done, with three of them already available online. Until the release of this third clip, nothing except for the emblem of the Q8 was shown in the previous webisodes.

The first two turned out to be a poor disappointment, teeming with bad lines oozing from a bad script, and below-average acting.

The third release is perhaps the worst of them all – you can see it below – but at least this time we got to see the first true look of the Q8.

Towards the end of the video, after failing to copulate for some reason, a female trucker and the above mentioned Quentin go to the back of the rig to check out the “something” that was hiding there. That something is obviously and predictably the Q8.

The very aggressive front end, visible as soon as the headlights come online, is perhaps the only thing worth seeing in this clip. It is exactly this new front-end design that Audi will use for the entire new Q family. 

Engine wise, there’s not much yet to go on. It is to be expected that the 2.0 and 3.0 TFSI, as well as the 3.0 TDI, will make it in this incarnation of the Q8. Also, an e-tron version might be added later in production.

More details are expected to be released with the launch of the remaining two episodes of the series.

