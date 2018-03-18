autoevolution
2019 Audi Q8 Confirmed To Debut In June

This year will be a busy one for Audi, which as you’re aware by now, has another SUV in the offing. Q8 is how it's called, and if you squint your eyes a little, you could mistake it for the cheaper sibling of the Lamborghini Urus with that taillight design.
Spied time and time again by the carparazzi, there’s little left to talk about the physique of the Q8. Heck, the most expensive member of the Q family has been spotted with almost no camouflage at all, as you can tell from the featured photo!

The coupe-izied Q7, as confirmed by Peter Mertens, will be present “in Shanghai in June.” What that means is that the Q8 will skip the Auto China 2018 in Beijing. The member of the board of management for technical development didn’t go into further detail, but it’s not hard at all to tell what’s in the offing in terms of oily bits.

First of all, let’s start with the RS Q8 trademark that Audi filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on August 1, 2017. The range-topping variant is certain to receive a twin-turbo V8 displacing 4.0 liters, but it won’t develop an Urus-like 650 PS (641 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque at 2,250 rpm.

Then there’s the SQ8 with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 TDI from the SQ7, as well as the 2.0 and 3.0 TFSI, 3.0 TDI, and e-tron. In regard to pricing, it’s best to expect a hefty premium over the Q7 2.0 TFSI, which starts in the United States from $49,900. If we compare the BMW X6 with the X5, the difference in pricing between the two stands at $5,750 ($62,950 versus $57,200).

According to Martens, the Q8 also represents the “new face” of the Audi Q family. The Q4, Q3, and SQ2 are going to mirror the front-end design, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Audi intends to launch “ten new SUV variants” in China by 2022, four of them fully electric and seven of them confirmed to be locally produced.
