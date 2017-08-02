Audi Trademarks RS Q8 Name: 4.0L V8 Super-SUV Coming?

After a search of the German Patent Office website, we've discovered that as of August 1st, Audi owns two patents for the RS Q8 name. In other news, rich people like expensive cars!

Unlike previous Audi models, we discovered via patents, there's no logo. It could just be a case of marketing jitters from the Germans instead of clear production intentions.



The head of Audi Sport, Stephan Winkelmann, has previously hinted that the production version of the Q8 Sport concept would be sold all over the world, unlike the SQ7 which is largely limited to Europe due to its 4.0 TDI engine.



Speaking of which, it's pretty clear what kind of engine will power the biggest RS SUV : a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of the Porsche Panamera Turbo variety. Roughly the same engine will also motivate the Lamborghini Urus. The fact that they didn't stick the 8-cylinder under the hood of any Q7 model suggests they were saving it for something special.



While the 4.0-liter is the most likely powertrain, it's not the only possibility. Let's remember that



