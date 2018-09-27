autoevolution
 

Audi Q8 Gets Wrapped in Matte Metallic Blue

Like it or not, car wrapping is still popular, thanks to its reversible nature. This is the first time Audi's new flagship SUV, the Q8, got such attention.
We can already tell the Q8 is a success. It's often compared to the Lamborghini Urus. And in the real world, where there are speed limits and taxes, its 3-liter diesel engine makes a lot of sense.

Audi has a variety of colors available for the Q8, some of which are quite bold. But wrapping is different. It makes people in the know say "wait, they don't offer matte blue," and they do a double-take.

The blue Q8 comes a small shop in Croatia called DL auto styling. Audi's expensive SUV is being launched all over Europe right now, and we suspect one of the local dealerships wanted something special.

Of course, the process is done the same way all over the world, from chrome Lambos in Britain to AMGs in China. It's clear that the guy had to partially disassemble the Q8 to get the vinyl into all the nooks and crannies. The bumpers and door handles had to come off, among other things. This blue is quite subtle, though, but it kind of reminds us of something from the SQ7 color palette.

Right now, there's only one engine available in the Q8, the 3-liter TDI with 286 HP. It comes standard with an 8-speed auto plus quattro, and in combination with the air suspension and all-wheel steering makes the SUV sufficiently lively.

Audi has indirectly confirmed other powertrains as well, such as a 3.0 TFSI with 340 HP and a 4.0 TDI with 435 HP (probably the SQ8). An RS Q8 is currently, and we're sure it's going to win all the popularity contests, with its "budget Lambo SUV" look and 600+ HP engine.

