2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Gets the Silver Surfer Wrap in Hong Kong

What better way to celebrate the revised version of the S63 Coupe than with a chrome wrap? Even though some people might think bad taste, the execution is exceptional, and the look is entirely reversible.

10 photos



The S63 doesn't really have a color to call its own. I mean, the



The chrome finish executed by Impressive Wrap Hong Kong brings out the features of the S63 Coupe's recent facelift. We're talking about the muscular air intakes and the Panamericana grille, which sticks out like the nose of a deadly shark.



Changes also happened under the hood, where the 5.5-liter V8 was recently replaced. Thanks mainly to the advent of twin-scroll turbochargers, the new 4.0-liter V8 is a lot more powerful not to mention frugal. With 612 HP and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque on tap, both the S63 Coupe will hit 100 km/h (62 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Do you really need that Ferrari?



Chrome is a delicate color to wrap because the vinyl can get stretch marks over intricate surfaces. And the S-Class has no shortage of those. The cool thing about it is that every color from its surroundings is reflected back, making in look as unreal as a man flying across the galaxies on a surfboard.



This particular beauty was unveiled at the Mercedes Me Store in Hong Kong. It's all about that lifestyle. But is what an Audi TT RS we see in the background?



