Audi Q4 e-tron Ditches Compact SUV Genes For Plump 7-Seat Sliding Door Morphing

If there are such beautiful beings as minivan-passionate soccer moms who believe vehicle life is Mopar or nothing, this Plum Crazy-like seven-seater might be right up their alley. Although... it kind of sports an Audi badge. And it’s an EV instead of a V8!
Sure, the virtual artist better known as SRK Designs on social media, the author of this creation, hasn’t said anything about plums, craziness, Mopars, or soccer moms. We made the assumptions ourselves, so please forgive us if we completely missed the mark. But we could not help it, as we love that paintjob.
Anyway, after a brief period of BMW obsession that haunted this pixel master’s YouTube channel, the CGI expert is back into family mode. After all, we also witnessed wondrously practical creations such as that C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 four-door. Or the none-existent Lexus NM that was imagined as a premium seven-seater alternative for Toyota’s Sienna.
They were all great grocery getters... At least in CGI form. Now there is another practical transformation to haunt our “big family with many kids” dreams/nightmares (depending on what you wish for in life). And it comes with a sustainable EV twist. Or elongation, to be more precise...
This is because the virtual artist “simply” took a 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron battery-electric compact premium crossover SUV and stretched it for a new seven-seater MPV/minivan lease of EV life. Well, given the always cool behind-the-scenes transformation video embedded below, we can all understand that it was not so effortless at all.
Still, we have become accustomed to the pixel master’s CGI showcases, and unless Audi suddenly goes mad, we can all rest assured that no Q4s will be larger than a Q8, for example. Besides, we all know that sports cars, sedans, station wagons, and minivans are a bit of a dying breed these days in the face of crossover, SUV, and truck adversity.
On the other hand, a Plum Crazy Audi Q4 e-tron 7-seater MPV/minivan with sliding doors would certainly stand out at any practice... even though it would naturally arrive there in complete powertrain silence!
Anyway, after a brief period of BMW obsession that haunted this pixel master’s YouTube channel, the CGI expert is back into family mode. After all, we also witnessed wondrously practical creations such as that C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 four-door. Or the none-existent Lexus NM that was imagined as a premium seven-seater alternative for Toyota’s Sienna.
They were all great grocery getters... At least in CGI form. Now there is another practical transformation to haunt our “big family with many kids” dreams/nightmares (depending on what you wish for in life). And it comes with a sustainable EV twist. Or elongation, to be more precise...
This is because the virtual artist “simply” took a 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron battery-electric compact premium crossover SUV and stretched it for a new seven-seater MPV/minivan lease of EV life. Well, given the always cool behind-the-scenes transformation video embedded below, we can all understand that it was not so effortless at all.
Still, we have become accustomed to the pixel master’s CGI showcases, and unless Audi suddenly goes mad, we can all rest assured that no Q4s will be larger than a Q8, for example. Besides, we all know that sports cars, sedans, station wagons, and minivans are a bit of a dying breed these days in the face of crossover, SUV, and truck adversity.
On the other hand, a Plum Crazy Audi Q4 e-tron 7-seater MPV/minivan with sliding doors would certainly stand out at any practice... even though it would naturally arrive there in complete powertrain silence!