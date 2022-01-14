Timeless Shelby Cobra 427 Digitally Rides on Apparently Modern Acrylic Wheels

If treated right, plastic parts will lend a decidedly futuristic appearance to any car, instead of a cheaply made one. But we should not think for a moment that polymer materials are not timeless. At least as far as the modern industrial age is concerned.
For example, we should all remember that it was back in 1939 when General Motors created the widely-renowned Pontiac Ghost Car. This is considered by many to be the first all-transparent vehicle created in the United States. And it made use of an all-Plexiglass attire, with the body perched atop a 1939 Pontiac Deluxe Six chassis.
So, these polymers (as we know them today) have been around for almost as long as the car industry itself, thanks to the 1907 Bakelite, the world's first fully synthetic plastic. And they have been in use enough to make them part of our daily routine, as well as a nuisance for the waste disposal sector and a major threat to the environment.
But here is a set of plastics that do not look out of place in a salt flats/desert setting. This is probably because they are virtually attached to a timeless Shelby Cobra 427. That would be courtesy of John, the virtual artist better known as johnrendering on social media, who decided to portray a wild car in a wild setting and riding on a wild set of wheels! That is a lot of wild.
Nevertheless, it’s only fitting for both the car, the background, and the digital custom-matching project. After all, we have seen a lot of untamed Cobra depictions. Both in the real world and also across the various plains of the imaginary realm. So, kudos to a CGI expert who opted for a minimalist approach to a vehicle platform that always tries to stand out in the Cobra crowd via ostentatious projects.
Sure, we are not entirely convinced that, if made real, these acrylic wheels would stand a chance to survive the forces implied by the Cobra and 427 association. After all, the former is lightweight, and the latter is a V8 rascal...
