Audi Q4 e-tron and Sportback Now Ready for UK Summer Trips, Priced From £40,750

Audi’s e-tron family has continued to grow, and back in April, the first-ever Ingolstadt-based interpretation of the Volkswagen MEB modular platform for electric vehicles came to life. It did it in the form of the Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback zero-emission siblings. Now they’re available to order for anyone in the UK planning some EV summer road trips. But beware, they don’t come cheap.

220 photos