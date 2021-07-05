This Bike Is More Flexible Than a Gymnast, Has Four-Wheel Leaning Suspension

The 900 GS AWD Hybrid Adventure Quad from Wesll is not your ordinary bike. It comes with a four-wheel leaning suspension system that allows for perfect stability of the vehicle, making it able to tackle any type of terrain and lean as far as 55 degrees while still operating the vehicle.
The leaning technology used in the quad bike applies a camber torque to all four wheels through a center mass shift, allowing the driver to easily change direction. As a result, stability is massively improved, and the bike can cope with any type of on or off-road terrain and any weather conditions, from snow to rain and mud.
Hence the wheels can flex and tilt the way they do makes the hybrid quad bike extremely versatile. Its driver will have a significantly improved riding experience without feeling any bumps and irregularities.
Wesll built the 900 GS AWD Hybrid Adventure Quad with a 102 hp engine, a 6-speed gearbox, an alternator with an output of 400 watts at 14 volts, and a 12 volts/14Ah battery. The bike comes with a titanium frame and titanium front and rear suspensions.
The bike measures 94 inches (238.7 cm) in length, 44 inches (111.7 cm) in width, and has a seat height of 34.6 inches. It has a fuel capacity of 4.2 gallons (15.9 liters).
Since the hybrid quad bike comes with an active suspension system, it ensures optimal spring load and damping regarding the scenario. The vehicle aims to mimic the way animals run, and the Hybrid quad can overcome obstacles while still maintaining a high speed.
Perfect balance and stability are the main goals of the 900 GS, but we’re not exactly sure if and how one would go about ordering one of these flexible toys. But if Wesll is not kidding about the pricing specified in one of their presentation videos (over $120,000), we have serious doubts that this product will ever go into mass production.
