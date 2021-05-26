2022 Audi e-tron and Sportback S line black edition EVs Arrive From €79,350

Although the era of sustainable mobility is dubbed the electric revolution, it doesn’t mean legacy automakers are too keen on full experimentation. Case in point with the new e-tron and e-tron Sportback series, which takes a page out of the decades-long subtlety book of the Ingolstadt-based automaker.
Some love the subdued appearance and the "blink, and you’ll miss it" way of enhancing its models. So, after the automaker set the building foundation for the e-tron family, it’s now modeling it brick by brick, or rather, one special edition model at a time.
For the 2022 model year, the e-tron and Sportback aren’t getting many novelties on the Old Continent. After all, sales are great for the time being, as the EV just reached the 100,000-unit production milestone this April, according to the automaker.
As such, European customers need to lower their enhancement expectations to just getting a second integrated charger for all versions and models. It will basically double the charging performance on AC (alternating current), from 11 to 22 kW.
On the outside, the appearance package black plus now comes with black Audi rings and e-tron logos, while in the cockpit, the Dinamica upholstery has become available more widely and Apple Music has become an option for the Audi connect service suite.
On the other hand, customers can also go for the absolute novelty of buying an e-tron or e-tron Sportback in S line black edition guise. The highlights aren’t mechanical but of a styling nature, as the new limited series comes with a blacked-out Singleframe, four rings, side mirrors, and badges.
Fresh from the Audi Sport depot arrives a new set of black 21-inch wheels, and they are properly contrasted by orange brake calipers. Tinted windows and newly exclusive Chronos gray, Glacier white, and Mythos black metallic paint jobs complete the picture on the outside.
The interior, meanwhile, gets black sport seats dressed up in Dinamica or Valcona leather with orange contrast stitching, and there’s also a host of carbon inlays for decorative purposes. As far as pricing is concerned, the e-tron 50 quattro (313 PS/309 hp) kicks off at €79,350 ($97,111 at the current exchange rates), while the e-tron S line black edition 55 quattro (408 PS/402 hp) goes for at least €91,750 ($112,271).
