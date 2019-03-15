Audi Q2 e-tron Shows New Grille in First Winter Spyshots

The Q2 is Audi's smallest SUV, and pretty soon, it will also be their most diminutive EV. That's right, the Germans are making a Q2 e-tron, but it's not meant for European consumption.

The motor itself should be the same as in the e-Golf, a 136 horsepower unit powering only the front wheels and capable of a 0 to 100km/h (62mph) sprint in 10 seconds. Audi was disappointed with its 2018 results. The company is falling behind BMW and Daimler, so a more diversified lineup is being prepared this year. The Q2 L e-tron was on their roadmap, announced yesterday, along with the e-tron Sportback.As far as we can tell, the Q2 e-tron is only meant to be sold in China, where it will also have an L in its name. But as far as we know, it doesn't feature an extended wheelbase.The test prototype features a few small cosmetic upgrades. At the front, these include an e-tron grille with numerous louvers and revisions to the bumper. The back has a new diffuser and taillight graphics.Even though the Q2 is old, we're not surprised that EV tech is being dumped in there. The MQB platform was always meant to work with batteries, even though the VW Group recently developed the bespoke NEB setup used in the production-intent Q4 e-tron concept. The e-Golf is a great example of an MQB-based EV. And unless we're mistaken, there's even a racing series in Asia which exclusively uses this Vdub model. Previous reports suggested the Q2 L e-tron would have a total range of about 500 kilometers or 310 miles, but we think that's a bit ambitious.For comparison, the e-Golf with the 35.8 kWh battery boasted a 300 km (186 miles) range, but the NEDC numbers were ridiculously overrated, with the EPA range was about 124 miles.Certain restrictions apply here. For example, while something like a Tesla has a back-to-front battery, the Q2 can probably only squeeze in some cells under the rear seats and trunk.The motor itself should be the same as in the e-Golf, a 136 horsepower unit powering only the front wheels and capable of a 0 to 100km/h (62mph) sprint in 10 seconds.