Audi Makes FC Bayern Munich the First Club with a Predominantly EV Parking Lot

Go to any major European soccer club's training ground when the players are there and have a look in the parking lot. What do you think you'll find? Most likely it'll be a random assortment of Mercedes-AMG G-Wagons, Range Rovers, Bentleys, and various supercars.
Well, do the same with FC Bayern Munich, and you might just find at least a few Audi e-trons scattered among the usual suspects. That's because starting this Sunday, each member of the team that took part in last month's Champions League final - and won it - has received the keys to a brand-new electric crossover from Audi.
The two brands have an ongoing partnership in place that has just been extended until 2029 earlier this year. It may seem weird that a team based in Munich is in cahoots with any other carmaker than BMW, but then again it's not like Ingolstadt is that long of a drive. They may not be Müncheners, but at least they're still Bavarians.
The handover has been planned long before Bayern Munich's success in Europe's top club-level competition as proven by the installment of charging stations at Bayern Munich's training grounds back in July. However, things couldn't have played any better for Audi as the Bavarian football club went on to have one of its best seasons winning the title in Germany, the Champions League, and the DFB Pokal (the German national cup).
Now, those stations will finally be put to good use after Audi delivered 19 e-trons to the Bavarian team's players and its manager, Hansi Flick. Among those who received the EVs were team captain and goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, top goal scorer Robert Lewandowski, fellow forward Thomas Mueller, and the scorer of the Champions League final's single goal, Kingsley Coman.
Following the handover and a brief orientation to get the new owners up to speed with the features of their battery-powered vehicles, the players got to participate in an Audi driving experience. Needless to say, it didn't take long before cones were being knocked over just for fun... That's what happens when you get nineteen athletes together during their time off.
The two brands have an ongoing partnership in place that has just been extended until 2029 earlier this year. It may seem weird that a team based in Munich is in cahoots with any other carmaker than BMW, but then again it's not like Ingolstadt is that long of a drive. They may not be Müncheners, but at least they're still Bavarians.
The handover has been planned long before Bayern Munich's success in Europe's top club-level competition as proven by the installment of charging stations at Bayern Munich's training grounds back in July. However, things couldn't have played any better for Audi as the Bavarian football club went on to have one of its best seasons winning the title in Germany, the Champions League, and the DFB Pokal (the German national cup).
Now, those stations will finally be put to good use after Audi delivered 19 e-trons to the Bavarian team's players and its manager, Hansi Flick. Among those who received the EVs were team captain and goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, top goal scorer Robert Lewandowski, fellow forward Thomas Mueller, and the scorer of the Champions League final's single goal, Kingsley Coman.
Following the handover and a brief orientation to get the new owners up to speed with the features of their battery-powered vehicles, the players got to participate in an Audi driving experience. Needless to say, it didn't take long before cones were being knocked over just for fun... That's what happens when you get nineteen athletes together during their time off.