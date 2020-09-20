2021 Audi SQ8 Sounds Brutal With New 4.0-Liter TFSI V8

4 V12 Corvette: “Conan the Corvette” ZR-12 Falconer Sounds Like Nothing Else

Still passionate about diesel engines, Audi introduced both the SQ7 and the SQ8 with a 4.0 TDI in Europe. However, the 2021 model year brings the 4.0 TFSI under the hood of both models, which we thought deserved a closer look. 17 photos



The switch from TDI to TFSI is an interesting, multi-layered one. You won't be reaching for that diesel pump at the gas station, or worrying about your fuel filter getting clogged up every year. On the other hand, fuel economy is obviously not going to be as good.



The power rating has gone up as well. While the 4.0 TDI was the most powerful engine of its kind in the world at 429 horsepower, it's not a match for the 500 horsepower TFSI. This is a de-tuned version (with smaller turbos) of the V8 in the



The old TDI was a good engine, but it didn't sound very sporty. The videos below let us sample a new 8-cylinder track coming from Audi's performance SUVs. There's no fake exhaust sound here, and although the experience is slightly muted, it's nothing a good aftermarket exhaust can't fix.



The old TDI V8 engine struggled to rev past 3,500rpm, while this TFSI offers top-shelf performance at about 5,500rpm. Both mods have obviously also become faster, with the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint going from 4.8 to 4.1 seconds.



Though emissions and economy tests have changed in the past few years, we think the SQ models have taken a big hit in those departments. But 12 l/100km combined (German market number, equivalent to 19 mpg US) in a big SUV isn't that bad.



