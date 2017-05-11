autoevolution

Audi Encounters Decrease in Sales in April, No Need To Worry

 
11 May 2017, 12:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Audi has announced its sales and deliveries results for April 2017, and the German brand has not surpassed last year’s results.
Instead, the four-ringed carmaker suffered a 5.0 percent decrease in shipments this April when compared to last year’s record-breaking month.

According to the representatives of the company, the situation was caused by “extraordinary effects associated with its strategic alignment” in the Chinese market, along with other drops in countries like Russia.

Since the start of the year, the firm’s global deliveries fell 6.7 percent below last year’s results in the same period. The changeover in the Q5 and A5 model lines did not affect the shipments of the brand due to improved results from other products, which have led to a one percent increase in Western Europe, along with a 7.3% improvement over the first four years of 2016 in North America.

Markets like Brazil, Mexico, and China have marked decreases in deliveries that went past 10% when compared to the results of the same period of 2016. Meanwhile, the USA, Italy, and Spain have achieved increases of over six percent in the first four months of 2017.

According to Dietmar Voggenreiter, a Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing for Audi, the company is going through a transformation that has reached a “challenging phase,” which temporarily impacted its business.

The Ingolstadt automaker remains focused on the goal, which will bring a stronger company that is ready for sustainable growth in the future.

In other words, company officials have explained that things will be great concerning sales in the coming years, even though the brand is experiencing a period that does not look positive when compared to the record results of last year. Apparently, the situation is not dire in any way, and that things will bounce back in the future.

New model launches will help Audi reach its future objectives, although surpassing its rivals at BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the overall sales charts for 2017 might not happen this year. The other two premium brands from Germany have encountered positive results overall in the same period.
Audi sales Audi Q5 SUV crossover
press release
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72