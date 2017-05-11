Audi Encounters Decrease in Sales in April, No Need To Worry

Audi
has announced its sales and deliveries results for April 2017, and the German brand has not surpassed last year’s results.
Instead, the four-ringed carmaker suffered a 5.0 percent decrease in shipments this April when compared to last year’s record-breaking month.
According to the representatives of the company, the situation was caused by “extraordinary effects associated with its strategic alignment
” in the Chinese market, along with other drops in countries like Russia.
Since the start of the year, the firm’s global deliveries fell 6.7 percent below last year’s results in the same period. The changeover in the Q5 and A5 model lines did not affect the shipments of the brand due to improved results from other products, which have led to a one percent increase in Western Europe, along with a 7.3% improvement over the first four years of 2016 in North America.
Markets like Brazil
, Mexico, and China
have marked decreases in deliveries that went past 10% when compared to the results of the same period of 2016. Meanwhile, the USA
, Italy, and Spain have achieved increases of over six percent in the first four months of 2017.
According to Dietmar Voggenreiter, a Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing for Audi, the company is going through a transformation that has reached a “challenging phase,” which temporarily impacted its business.
The Ingolstadt automaker remains focused on the goal, which will bring a stronger company that is ready for sustainable growth in the future.
In other words, company officials have explained that things will be great concerning sales in the coming years, even though the brand is experiencing a period that does not look positive when compared to the record results of last year. Apparently, the situation is not dire in any way, and that things will bounce back in the future.
New model launches will help Audi
reach its future objectives, although surpassing its rivals at BMW
and Mercedes-Benz
in the overall sales charts for 2017 might not happen this year. The other two premium brands from Germany have encountered positive results
overall in the same period.