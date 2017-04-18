autoevolution

Audi Unveils E-Tron Sportback Concept, It Will Get A Production Version in 2019

 
18 Apr 2017, 12:39 UTC ·
by
Audi has prepared another electric concept, and the latest one is also styled like an SUV.
It is called the e-tron Sportback concept, and it its a preview for the second electric automobile from the four-ringed brand. The e-tron Sportback is scheduled to get a production version in 2019, and what you see today will be the inspiration for the series model.

Evidently, the German marque already has a final design for it, but it is not yet ready to show it to the public.

Company representatives describe this vehicle as a “four-door Gran Turismo,” but they refer to it as an “SUV,” which means we are dealing with a crossover.

It comes with an electric drivetrain that delivers a maximum of 320 kW (435 HP), and it has a range of over 310 miles (500 km). The sprint from 0 t0 62 mph (100 km/h) happens in 4.6 seconds, which is not half bad.

If there are things to be acquired from this exhibit, we suggest taking a good look at the lights. The shape of the grille already exists with Audi, but the lights look like entirely new designs for the German brand. The window line of the e-tron Sportback will probably be replicated closely on the production line, but on a different scale.

The rims in the photo gallery will not make it to the factory, but the ornaments on the wheel arches have a good shot at becoming a reality. The rear lights will be adapted to be road-legal, but we hope the Ingolstadt brand does its best to keep them as close to the concept as possible.

The interior will see the most changes, but some of the elements portrayed there are already possible in production cars. 

Audi’s Virtual Cockpit is one of them, while the shape of the steering wheel is the second element that can be executed in production without any surprises. The shape of the dash and the door cards might not have the same fate, but it would be understandable to see them ditched for more traditional elements.
