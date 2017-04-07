Audi Confirms U.S. Debut Of 2018 RS 3 Sedan At 2017 NYIAS

Audi of America has let the cat out of the bag. Better late than never, the automaker confessed that its smallest RS-badged model is going to set foot on U.S. ground this summer. But before that happens, the RS 3 Sedan
will show off its sexy looks and amazing performance at the 2017 New York Auto Show.
Not merely an alternative to the Mercedes-AMG
CLA45, the RS 3 in four-door guise is a beast apart. It all starts with what the new kid on the block prides itself on in terms of propulsion: a five-cylinder engine displacing 2.5 liters. Aside from the distinctive exhaust note, the TFSI also happens to be immensely potent: 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.
These figures, when matched to the standard seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission, translate into a zero to 60 mph run of just 3.9 seconds. That, in turn, makes the RS 3 two-tenths of a second quicker than the CLA45
. Just like its nearest rival, the beastly compact sedan is kept in check by AWD
.
Thanks to an electrohydraulic multi-plate clutch, which is positioned at the end of the prop shaft for ideal axle load distribution, the RS 3 Sedan's quattro system can send plenty of power to the rear axle to ramp up the fun factor when the going gets twisty. The sporty handling characteristics of the German interloper are further enhanced by RS-specific stability control, the progressive steering system, and the magneto-rheological dampers.
Beyond the exhilarating performance for this car segment, the RS 3 Sedan also has the right amount of go-faster styling cues. Audi
can further the visual ante with the Matte Alu-optic design pack, which includes matte Alu-optic exterior mirror housings, front blade, rear diffuser, and Singleframe grille surround. The interior isn’t shabby either, but for the love of all things nice, don’t let your mind trick you into opting for the colored safety belts.
Pricing isn't available for the time being, but chances are you're looking at a starting price of $55,000 or thereabout
for the 2018 Audi RS 3 Sedan.