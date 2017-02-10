autoevolution

2017 Audi RS3 Sportback Revealed, Has Same 400 HP Engine as TT RS

 
10 Feb 2017, 10:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After a couple of years on the market, the magic around the second-generation RS3 was starting to fade pretty badly. But with the help of a new engine and some styling tweaks, Audi has made it relevant once again.
By now, we've come to accept the fact that hatchbacks can have infinite horsepower. I still remember when Honda gave the Type R 200 ponies and we all asked ourselves, "boy, where is this going to go now?" But the RS3 now packs 400 horsepower, though we have to admit that it sometimes goes to all four wheels.

It's been almost a year since the A3 and S3 got their facelift. The headlights obviously came from that, while the bumper design is shared with the recently introduced RS3 sedan. The parts sharing continues behind that grille, where you'll find the latest 2.5 TFSI engine, the one the TT RS debuted.

It's got some parts made from aluminum, so it's 26 kg lighter, though we don't expect that to fix the understeer problems. More importantly, extra boost means 400 PS and 480Nm (354 lb-ft), instead of the previous 367 PS and 465 Nm of torque.

On paper, that makes the hatchback 0.2 seconds faster to 100 km/h, reaching the benchmark for acceleration in 4.1 seconds. However, it might be slightly faster in real life. Th top speed is still either 250km/h (155mph), or 280km/h (174mph) with an optional pack.

Fuel consumption and all that doesn't matter. What does matter is that you can order the digital dashboard. The interior is starting to look a little dated, as the curent A3 nears the last years of its life. However, we think those cream perforated leather seats look the absolute business.

"Virtual Cockpit" sounds corny now that Peugeot has a 12.3-inch dash display on the 3008 crossover. Still, Audi made a special RS menu that shifts the tachometer to the center, displaying on either side the readings for torque, G-forces and tire pressure. That's nifty!

If you want, you can check out all the press photos Audi made available. But they don't do the car justice, which is why we got hold of some video footage, complete with 5-cylinder growling sounds.





2017 Audi RS3 Audi RS3 Audi RS3 Sportback
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68