2017 Audi RS3 Sportback Revealed, Has Same 400 HP Engine as TT RS

After a couple of years on the market, the magic around the second-generation RS3 was starting to fade pretty badly. But with the help of a new engine and some styling tweaks, Audi has made it relevant once again.





It's been almost a year since the A3 and



It's got some parts made from aluminum, so it's 26 kg lighter, though we don't expect that to fix the understeer problems. More importantly, extra boost means 400 PS and 480Nm (354 lb-ft), instead of the previous 367 PS and 465 Nm of torque.



On paper, that makes the hatchback 0.2 seconds faster to 100 km/h, reaching the benchmark for acceleration in 4.1 seconds. However, it might be slightly faster in real life. Th top speed is still either 250km/h (155mph), or 280km/h (174mph) with an optional pack.



Fuel consumption and all that doesn't matter. What does matter is that you can order the digital dashboard. The interior is starting to look a little dated, as the curent A3 nears the last years of its life. However, we think those cream perforated leather seats look the absolute business.



"Virtual Cockpit" sounds corny now that Peugeot has a 12.3-inch dash display on the 3008 crossover. Still, Audi made a special RS menu that shifts the tachometer to the center, displaying on either side the readings for torque, G-forces and tire pressure. That's nifty!



If you want, you can check out all the press photos Audi made available. But they don't do the car justice, which is why we got hold of some video footage, complete with 5-cylinder growling sounds.











