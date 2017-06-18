Audi E-tron Sportback Concept, the Tesla Model Y Competitor, Spotted in Germany

Audi track record with delivering electric vehicles to the public isn't great, to say the least, that's despite coming up with the "e-tron" monicker quite a long time ago.

Since then, the Ingolstadt carmaker has had the grand total of zero production-ready electric vehicles, which does say something about the importance it has attributed to this type of propulsion. However, as the whole planet knows by now, everything changed in September 2015 when the diesel emissions scandal broke out.With its image - and particularly eco-credentials - tarnished, Audi is now trying to fix everything up by becoming one of the driving forces in the adoption of electric drivetrains, and it already has two models in the pipeline.The first one, expected to have its sales debut next year, is the e-tron quattro , a mid-size electricthat should go head-to-head with the Tesla Model X. The second one, however, looks to be a lot more exciting - at least if we're to judge based on the concept that previews it.Called the e-tron Sportback, this concept first appeared in the wake of the Geneva Motor Show this year with the promise of a 2019 market debut. It's best described as a coupe-ish crossover, with an overall shape that resembles that of the ill-fated (for now, at least) Faraday Future FF91.Much like its larger sibling, the e-tron Sportback will have an equivalent in the Tesla range as well, even though details on the Model Y aren't abundant at the time. Whatever the case, if the production version keeps most of the concept's details, it certainly looks las though the Sportback has a clear chance of winning the design battle.The specs coming from Audi don't sound too shabby either. The e-tron Sportback will have a 435 hp electric drivetrain (whether or not it's a dual-motor setup hasn't been confirmed) which should give it enough power to reach the European benchmark of 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.6 seconds.No words on the size of the battery so far, but Audi does claim a maximum range of 310 miles (500 kilometers). Again, that's according to the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC), which is always a lot more generous than the EPA. Expect the range to drop into the mid- to lower-200s when it reaches the U.S.But the car does look excellent, and given Audi's record for top-quality interiors, if the German manufacturer manages to offer a plus-200-mile real-world range and fast charging capabilities, we don't see any reason why the e-tron Sportback wouldn't be a success.