Audi's Brussels Plant Becomes "E-factory," Gets Ready for e-tron Electric SUV

With parent company, Volkswagen
dug deep in its strategy to put the Dieselgate scandal behind it by becoming the world's primary supplier of EV by 2025, Audi could not sit out of these electrifying plans.
Before the 180-degrees switch from Volkswagen, it was actually Audi
who was leading the electric revolution inside the VW Group. Even though the Wolfsburg company has two battery-powered models - the e-Golf and the e-Up! - whereas Audi isn't selling any, the e-tron name has been around since way before EPA smelled something fishy with the emissions of the TDI
engines.
Audi is further backing up its EV credentials by pulling out of the successful endurance racing program (where its cars used TDI engines) and entering the Formula E next season with a factory-backed team.
With the e-tron quattro electric SUV
just around the corner (albeit a larger one), the Ingolstadt company is now getting ready to start production by making the necessary adjustments to its Brussels plant. That factory is currently building the A1 small hatchback, but since Audi decided to move its production to the Martorell plant in Spain, it made it the perfect candidate to assemble the brand's first all-electric vehicle.
Audi will have the battery cells shipped on location, but battery pack assembly will be one on the site. Bertram Günter, the Project Manager for Production thinks the transition will be done with minimal effort: “We plan to retain the same number of workers currently building the A1 in two shifts. Because the larger SUV has more production content than the smaller Audi A1, the workforce will still be running at full capacity. And the layout of the halls is also very convenient. Battery assembly will take place in one hall that’s currently used for logistics
.”
The Audi e-tron quattro SUV
is due to begin production in 2018, but even though that's not very far away, we still don't know too much about the new car. It'll be built on the MEB platform (yes, that's the electric equivalent of the MQB) and offer a substantial range thanks to its 95 kWh Li-ion battery pack (as always, depending on who you ask - NEDC or EPA - the actual figure will vary). It will also come with more than decent dynamic performances thanks to its three electric motors.
Audi plans to turn the Brussels plant into its core EV development center, marking a significant shift in the company's direction. The move follows the trend set by other competitors such as Daimler's Mercedes-Benz
as the legacy carmakers are beginning to take EVs a lot more seriously.