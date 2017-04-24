Reservations Open In Norway For The 2018 Audi e-tron Electric SUV

Almost two years ago, Audi revealed the e-tron quattro Concept
at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. Confirmed to go into production in 2018 at the automaker’s Brussels facility in Belgium, the all-electric SUV is now available to order via Audi Norway.
The reservation fee is 20,000 kroner, and the order books are open in Norway starting today, April 24, at 12:00 GMT+2. Converted into U.S. dollars and euros, that figure translates to $2,345 and €2,160, respectively. If the customer chooses to cancel the reservation, the good news is that those 20,000 worth of kroner are fully refundable.
Audi further ups the ante by claiming the e-tron Sportback Concept
will be adapted for series production, with the final design slated to hit European dealers sometime in 2019. Compared to e-tron, the Sportback is a crossover, not a full-on sport utility vehicle.
The Ingolstadt-based automaker has yet to reveal too many official details on the production version of the 2018 e-tron, but the concept should offer a handful of pointers. First things first, propulsion comes courtesy of three electric motors, which also form the basis of the e-tron quattro all-wheel-drive system. Then there’s the battery, a 95 kWh pack which enabled a range of more than 500 km (NEDC).
With a total of 320 kW or 435 horsepower on tap, the 2018 e-tron is not a slouch either. The concept even has a go-faster power mode, which ramps things up to 370 kW or 503 ponies for short periods of time. Torque in this mode rises to over 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), which is less than what the Ludicrous-enabled Tesla Model X P100D
has to offer.
Standing 4.88 meters long and 1.93 meters wide, the e-tron Concept slots between the Q5
(4.66 meters/1.89 meters) and the Q7
(5.05 meters/1.96 meters). Be that as it may, Audi made it clear that its upcoming model will be named e-tron, not Q6 as once rumored. On that note, head honcho Rupert Stadler said that an electric sedan
is also in the pipeline, but there’s no telling if this model will see the light of day before decade’s end.