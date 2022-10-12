Audi Demonstrates C-V2X Technology in California Using an e-tron Sportback and a Bicycle

Audi showcased Connected Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) technology in Oceanside, California recently, exploring the potential to reduce the likelihood of collisions between automobiles and cyclists using visual and audible warnings.
C-V2X uses cellular communications technology between a vehicle and its surroundings, meaning cars can communicate with traffic lights, crosswalks, road signs, school buses, construction workers and more. Using this tech, an Audi vehicle can inform its driver when they should become aware of particular situations and adapt their driving accordingly.
As you can imagine, getting a heads up about an incoming issue can make a massive difference, seen as how it would no longer take you by surprise. Reaction time is everything when it comes to collision avoidance.
During the demonstration, Audi showcased the following systems: Proximity Warning / Front & Rear Collision Warning, Cross Traffic Alert, Parallel Parking Departure Alert, Right Turn Assist and Left Turn Assist.
Let’s start with the first – Proximity Warning / Front & Rear Collision Warning. This function sends a notification to the driver’s instrument cluster whenever a possible collision may occur between the vehicle and a cyclist. Pretty straightforward, right?
So is Cross Traffic Alert, with the vehicle now detecting if a bicycle is on a possible collision path when approaching from either side. Next up is the Parallel Parking Departure Alert, which detects if a bicycle is approaching from behind when you’re pulling out of a curbside spot.
As for Right and Left Turn Assists, the vehicle will notify the driver about cyclists approaching from the opposite direction, potentially entering the vehicle’s path as it’s turning.
According to the CDC, there are nearly 1,000 cyclist fatalities and another 130,000 cyclist injuries occurring on U.S. roads every year. Audi believes that C-V2X connected technology can lower those numbers in an efficient way, as long as the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) can allow for the rapid deployment of this technology on the road.
