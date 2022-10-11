Audi RS Q3 Blows Ten Candles off Birthday Cake With Exclusive Anniversary Package

It’s been ten years since Audi originally launched the RS Q3, and they are celebrating the occasion with the introduction of a new Anniversary Package.
Limited to 555 units globally and aimed at both the normal RS Q3, and the RS Q3 Sportback, it will become available to order in its home market of Germany from the end of the month, at a €5,990 (equal to $5,818) premium.
Exterior colors available include the Chronos Gray Metallic, which is exclusive to the special edition, and Dew Silver Matte, which was added to the color palette of the RS Q3 earlier this year. The special models ride on 19-inch wheels, have blacked-out matrix LED headlights, several elements available in glossy black, and optional carbon fiber-reinforced ceramic brake discs at the front, with anthracite, red, or blue calipers.
On the inside, they get bucket seats with seatback covers in matte carbon in a premiere, Dinamica upholstery in black and jet black, copper stitching, black floor mats with glossy copper-embroidered ‘RS Q3’ lettering, exclusive carbon decorative inlays, carbon look for the 10.1-inch MMI display that reads ‘1 of 555’, and backlit door sill trims that are also limited to these models.
There are no surprises under the hood, as both the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback with the Exclusive Anniversary Package retain the famous turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine. With a firing order of 1-2-4-5-3 that creates a unique sound, enhanced by the optional sports exhaust system, the unit churns out 400 ps (394 hp / 294 kW) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque. The output represents a 17% increase over the previous generation and 29% more than the original version. The 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) is a 4.5-second affair in both body styles, and top speed is limited to 250 kph (155 mph), or 280 kph (174 mph) as an option.
